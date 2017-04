After former owners of Blaine’s Pizza Factory Marv and Deb Adam announced their retirement late last year, longtime friend Laura Massaro took over. On April 21, the team hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand reopening. Guests were offered samples and live music from Checo Tohomaso. From l., Cori Massey, Checo Tohomaso, Birch Bay Chamber director Bob Boule and president Ray Maxon, Laura Massaro, Kara Massaro and Justin Tripp.

Photo by Louise Mugar.