Crossword Puzzle: April 13-19

Across
1. Sin city
6. Chucklehead
9. Drag
13. “Gladiator” setting
14. Bauxite, e.g.
15. Like a drill
16. Perfect, e.g.
17. “Malcolm X” director
18. Attack ad, maybe
19. Core
21. Religious service in the late afternoon
23. Toni Morrison’s “___ Baby”
24. Arid
25. “Ain’t ___ Sweet”
28. One teaspoon, maybe
30. Rugged mountain ridges
35. Brandy flavor
37. Brickbat
39. Milk-Bone biscuit, e.g.
40. “… or ___!”
41. “Rabbit food”
43. Active
44. Cloudless
46. Battering wind
47. Be a snitch
48. Anything that unites
50. ___ tide
52. Artist’s asset
53. Bringing up the rear
55. Bar bill
57. To give a title
61. Like ice cream
65. Control, symbolically
66. “Tarzan” extra
68. Slender European fish
69. Sports event in which teams compete to win
70. Big ___ Conference
71. Astrology sign
72. ___ terrier
73. “Dig in!”
74. Sealskin wearer, maybe
Down
1. Fill
2. Assayers’ stuff
3. Animal shelters
4. Attack
5. Raging woman
6. Exclusive
7. “___ we having fun yet?”
8. Annoy
9. Protruded bruise
10. Arch type
11. Back
12. Blows it
15. Declare
20. Angry
22. Victorian, for one
24. Leak preventative
25. Eyeglasses
26. “You there?”
27. Artist’s stand
29. Smeltery refuse
31. At one time, at one time
32. Crow’s home
33. Before the due date
34. Class
36. Go through
38. Drone, e.g.
42. End
45. Gusto
49. Amscrayed
51. Spanish dish
54. Affirm
56. Barbecue
57. Kind of dealer
58. Busiest
59. Compassion
60. “___ bitten, twice shy”
61. Cast
62. Honey
63. Almond
64. “___ does it!”
67. ___ green
Leave a Reply