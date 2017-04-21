Crossword Puzzle: April 13-19

Across

1. Sin city

6. Chucklehead

9. Drag

13. “Gladiator” setting

14. Bauxite, e.g.

15. Like a drill

16. Perfect, e.g.

17. “Malcolm X” director

18. Attack ad, maybe

19. Core

21. Religious service in the late afternoon

23. Toni Morrison’s “___ Baby”

24. Arid

25. “Ain’t ___ Sweet”

28. One teaspoon, maybe

30. Rugged mountain ridges

35. Brandy flavor

37. Brickbat

39. Milk-Bone biscuit, e.g.

40. “… or ___!”

41. “Rabbit food”

43. Active

44. Cloudless

46. Battering wind

47. Be a snitch

48. Anything that unites

50. ___ tide

52. Artist’s asset

53. Bringing up the rear

55. Bar bill

57. To give a title

61. Like ice cream

65. Control, symbolically

66. “Tarzan” extra

68. Slender European fish

69. Sports event in which teams compete to win

70. Big ___ Conference

71. Astrology sign

72. ___ terrier

73. “Dig in!”

74. Sealskin wearer, maybe



Down

1. Fill

2. Assayers’ stuff

3. Animal shelters

4. Attack

5. Raging woman

6. Exclusive

7. “___ we having fun yet?”

8. Annoy

9. Protruded bruise

10. Arch type

11. Back

12. Blows it

15. Declare

20. Angry

22. Victorian, for one

24. Leak preventative

25. Eyeglasses

26. “You there?”

27. Artist’s stand

29. Smeltery refuse

31. At one time, at one time

32. Crow’s home

33. Before the due date

34. Class

36. Go through

38. Drone, e.g.

42. End

45. Gusto

49. Amscrayed

51. Spanish dish

54. Affirm

56. Barbecue

57. Kind of dealer

58. Busiest

59. Compassion

60. “___ bitten, twice shy”

61. Cast

62. Honey

63. Almond

64. “___ does it!”

67. ___ green