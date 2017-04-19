Volunteers needed to monitor Drayton Harbor harvesters

By Stefanie Donahue

Following the Washington State Department of Health’s lift on commercial and recreational shellfish harvesting restrictions in parts of Drayton Harbor last year, state agencies are calling on volunteers to help monitor activity along the beach.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the department of health are searching for volunteers to count the number of harvesters out during low tide on 35 sampling dates, between now and September.

Last December, harvesting restrictions were lifted on 810 acres of Drayton Harbor. It took more than 20 years for state and county agencies, nonprofit organizations and volunteers to reduce high levels of fecal coliform in the water.

Interested in lending a hand? Contact Austin Rose at arose@co.whatcom.wa.us or call 360/778-6286 for more information.