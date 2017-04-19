Softball wins two in a row

Photos and story by Oliver Lazenby

Blaine’s girls softball team won its last two games, giving the Borderites a 3–3 record in conference games, and a 3–8 record overall.

On April 13, Blaine beat Nooksack Valley 15–4. Both teams scored one run in the first inning, and then Blaine ran away with the game in the third inning, scoring four runs on a double by Taylor Miller, RBI singles by Lyric Berry and Daphne Rojas, and a two RBI single by Alyssa Starcer.

Borderite hitters kept at it with six more runs in the fourth inning on hits by Berry, Brittany Carrington, Mikayla Johnson, Riley Weinkauf, Keeley Barthlow and Miller.

On Tuesday, April 18, Blaine beat Burlington-Edison (1–5 in conference, 4–6 overall) 8–4. Blaine’s offense has averaged more than six runs per game this season. Blaine’s next game is at home on Thursday, April 20 against Ferndale.