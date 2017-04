A garbage can at Justesen Industries Inc., located 1090 Yew Avenue, caught fire around 6:30 p.m. on April 12. The warehouse was filled with smoke, but the fire was contained and no one was injured, said Henry Hollander, division chief at North Whatcom Fire and Rescue. Photo by Mike Nieuwsma.

An overheating car caught fire at the Arco gas station, located at 6890 Portal Way in the afternoon on April 13. Emergency responders contained the fire. Photo by Gregory Pearson.