South African activist Matt Meyer kicked off an approximately 2,000-mile bike ride from Blaine to San Diego on April 17. Fiberglass rhino in tow, Meyer plans to educate communities about the impacts of poaching rhino horns along the way. To track his progress, follow him on Facebook @RhinoRide2017, on Twitter @RhinoRide2017 and on Instagram @RhinoRide2017 or visit rhinoride.org. Photo by Oliver Lazenby.