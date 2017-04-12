Ferndale mayor honors Jeff Callender with inaugural award

Former regional director for public affairs at Phillips 66, Jeff Callender was the recipient of the first Ferndale Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Citizenship. “Jeff Callender has gone above and beyond, professionally and personally, to support the Ferndale community and I can’t think of a recipient more deserving,” said Ferndale mayor Jon Mutchler. Prior to retiring from Phillips 66 in early 2017, Callender was an integral force behind allocating money to construct the Ferndale library and Boys & Girls Club clubhouse. He also spent time on the Ferndale school district’s communications committee. Pictured from l., Jon Mutchler, Jeff Callender and Christy Callender. Photo courtesy of the City of Ferndale.