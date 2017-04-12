Easter lilies in full bloom at Van Wingerden

The folks at Van Wingerden Greenhouses are in the midst of growing 60,000 Easter lilies for the upcoming holiday. The business operates out of a retail store in Blaine and owns multiple greenhouses throughout Whatcom County. Photo by Molly Ernst.
The folks at Van Wingerden Greenhouses are in the midst of growing 60,000 Easter lilies for the upcoming holiday. The business operates out of a retail store in Blaine and owns multiple greenhouses throughout Whatcom County. Photo by Molly Ernst.
Leave a Reply