Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County hosted Build Community Day on April 8 in Birch Bay. With financial assistance from the Whatcom Community Foundation’s Project Neighborly, volunteers helped with an ongoing build on Leeside Drive and also helped neighbors in the community with home maintenance. Habitat for Humanity publicist Holly Harkener said the event was, “ridiculously good.” To learn more, visit hfhwhatcom.org. Photos courtesy of the Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County.