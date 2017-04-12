Arts and Jazz returns to Blaine on Saturday, April 15

By Stefanie Donahue

Organizers with the Blaine Fine Arts Association (BFAA) are looking forward to celebrating the 20th annual Arts and Jazz event after a winter snow storm forced them to postpone last February. The event will now take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Blaine Middle School cafeteria and costs $5 to attend.

“[It’s a] tradition of a community coming together once a year to celebrate the efforts and accomplishments of our students and tradition of passing art to a new generation,” read a statement from the BFFA. “Each year, we are honored to help bring together businesses, community members, family and friends who support our arts programs and our students.”

Arts and Jazz is the biggest fundraiser of the year for BFAA, which takes charge of providing arts scholarships for students who want to take part in arts-based courses within the Blaine school district.

The event features a live and silent auction with items from local businesses and private donors. This time around, eventgoers will have the chance to bid on tickets, passes and certificates to raise money for the organization. Last year, BFAA collected $10,488.

Blaine’s high school wind ensemble, jazz band and alumni will perform at the event this year. Artwork produced by high school art and drama students will also be on display.

To learn more, call 360/380-1634 or email Dorita Gray with the subject line “A&J/Dorita” to bgray@blainesd.org.