School board positions up for election in November

By Pat Grubb

Two Blaine school district board positions will be up for election on November 7, 2017. The seats are currently held by Mike Dodd, district 5 and Joan Lotze, district 3.

District 3 includes Birch Bay Village and Point Whitehorn while district 5 includes Semiahmoo and some northern areas of Birch Bay. Dodd has been a school board director since 1977 while Lotze was appointed to the board in May 2014. Asked her intentions come November, Lotze said, “I’ll probably go for another term.” Efforts to reach Dodd for comment were unsuccessful.

The positions are four-year terms expiring in 2021. Anyone interested in filing for the election must be a registered voter residing inside the boundaries of the district to be represented. District boundary maps can be linked from the district information tab on the Blaine school district website. The Whatcom County Auditor’s Office (360/778-5100) can also verify a voter’s district.

The filing period for these open positions is May 15–19. Prospective candidates may file online, by mail, or in person. The current directors will hold office until December 2017 and are also eligible to run for re-election. Complete instructions on filing can be found at the Whatcom County Auditor’s website.

Additional links, details and information about service on local school boards can also be accessed from the district’s website at blainesd.org. An informational meeting will take place at the Blaine school district office on Thursday, April 27, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Tina Padilla at the district office, 360/332-5881.