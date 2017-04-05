County health department sponsors free tire recycling events in Birch Bay

By Stefanie Donahue

How many unused tires do you have stacked in your garage? If it’s more than you want, it’s time to recycle.

Representatives from the Whatcom County Health Department are hosting two free tire recycling events on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 and May 7 at the Birch Bay Drop Box Facility and Recycling Center, located at 4297 Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

“We hope to attract as many or more tires as last year,” said county environmental health specialist Bill Angel in an email.

This year, the event has a few ground rules, which limit the number of recyclable auto or small truck tires to 15 per household, per event. Additionally, the agency is not accepting commercial/business, semi-truck and tractor tires and will not allow after-hours drop off. Participants are asked to bring formal proof of Whatcom County residency.

The event is sponsored by the Whatcom County Health Department and the Solid Waste Division, in cooperation with SSC, Whatcom County Public Works and is funded by a tire disposal fee coordinated by the Washington State Department of Ecology Waste to Resources Program.

For more information, call the Whatcom County Health Department at 360/778-6033.