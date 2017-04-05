Birch Bay chamber calls on public for old photos, stories

Staff at the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce are asking the public to dust off old photo books and share historical photos with the community. “We’d love the community to be more involved,” said chamber president Billy Brown. “We want a story, not just a picture.” To participate, bring a photo, preferably framed, and a brief description to the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Center, located at 7900 Birch Bay Drive. Photo courtesy of the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce.