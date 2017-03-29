Blaine musician releases children’s album

By Stefanie Donahue

“Dana’s Best Jump and Jam Tunes” is the latest work from local musician Dana Cohenour. The album offers young audiences a healthy blend of engaging, groovy tunes.

Blaine resident Cohenour announced the release of her album on March 15 and is set to perform live at the Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. The album is comprised of 12 songs for kids and combines influences derived from rock, bluegrass, country and pop music.

“It’s all very high energy, very interactive music for kids,” Cohenour said.

In the span of her career, Cohenour has earned 17 national awards, released six studio albums and participated in multiple national tours. Her most recent album was produced at Beaird Music Group Studios in Nashville and is inspired by working with kids and her experience as a mom. Since its release, the album has received an endorsement from KIDS FIRST!, among other accolades.

Cohenour began her career in New York, where she received a degree in music and theatre. She pursued a career on Broadway and got used to playing shows in bars and cabarets, she said. Later in her career, she wanted something more and shifted her work to focus on children.

“Singing in a smoky bar has nothing on singing in the sunshine,” she said.

Cohenour has lived in Blaine for about 15 years. Her commitment to music and education has encouraged her to maintain a presence in the community. For 11 years, she led story time at the Blaine Public Library and now teaches kids age 1 to 4 about music at the Bellingham-based Opus Performing Arts Studio.

Since releasing the album, she’s recorded two music videos for her songs “Wiggle Workout” and “Jump and Jive.” They’ll premiere at the upcoming show at Mount Baker Theatre, she said.

“It’s not a ‘sit in your seat’ kind of show,” she said.

To learn more about Dana Cohenour and her music, visit musicplayground.co. For tickets, visit bit.ly/2nFVeeL.