Acrylic and mixed media artist Georgia Donovan is set to speak about her work at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the Whatcom Art Market, located at 1103 11th Street in Fairhaven. A resident of Blaine, Donovan plans to debut her new work at the event. For more information, visit fineartamerica.com/profiles/georgia-donovan.html. Pictured above is a piece tilted, “Canadian Visitors.” Photo courtesy of Georgia Donovan.