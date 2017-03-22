Suzan DelBene to host town hall meeting in Ferndale

U.S. Congresswoman Suzan DelBene will host a town hall meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 25 at the Pioneer Pavilion Community Center at 2007 Cherry Street in Ferndale.

“As your representative in Congress, one of the most important aspects of my job is to stay informed of the thoughts and opinions of my constituents, and I appreciate the time you take to share them with me,” DelBene said in a statement.

Ferndale is the first of several stops she’s making throughout congressional district 1 (which includes Blaine, Birch Bay and Point Roberts) to host town hall meetings. She also plans to visit Redmond, Snohomish, Mount Vernon and Kirkland this April. She’ll continue hosting town halls over the phone when she returns to Washington, D.C.

The meeting is RSVP-only. Those wanting to attend need to register on her website at delbene.house.gov/townhalls.

Congressman Rick Larsen will also be holding a town hall meeting on Saturday to discuss constituents’ concern about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and the Republican replacement health bill. The meeting will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Heiner Theater, Whatcom Community College, 231 W. Kellogg, Bellingham. To RSVP for Larsen’s meeting, email Douglas.Wagoner@mail.house.gov.