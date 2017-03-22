CBP EMTs respond to rollover accident

By Oliver Lazenby

U.S. Customs and Border Protection emergency medical technicians from the Blaine Peace Arch port of entry responded to a rollover accident on Interstate 5, near the Peace Arch, on Sunday, March 19, according to a press release from the agency.

A CBP EMT arrived at the scene, on the expressway above the port building, and applied a bandage to a passenger’s right hand to control bleeding from a large wound. EMTs also stabilized the driver and provided care until fire department personnel arrived to free both passengers and take them to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. The accident happened at 10:45 a.m.

“CBP officers are well-trained and prepared to deal with a variety of medical emergencies,” said area port director Ken Williams. “The CBP officers who immediately responded to this incident demonstrated CBP’s commitment to public safety.”

CBP field operations EMTs are federal law enforcement officers who are medically trained and nationally certified as nationally registered emergency medical technicians, advanced emergency medical technicians and paramedics to provide pre-hospital emergency medical treatment in accordance with standards established by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security.