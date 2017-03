Blaine resident Jim Zell is continuing his search for historic photos, documents, stories and newspapers from Blaine for a digital archive he’s building. In early March, Blaine mayor Harry Robinson offered a letter of support for the project. The image of Peace Portal Drive above is one of many historic artifacts from Zell’s growing collection. Individuals wishing to speak with Zell should call 360/739-1028 or email jimzellwa@aol.com. Photo courtesy of Jim Zell