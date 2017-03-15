Voter registration deadline approaches

If you plan to vote in the April 25 special election, you have just a few days left to register.

Monday, March 27 is the deadline to update your address or to register online or by mail. Note that all new voters in Washington can register in person through Monday, April 17.

To register online, visit myvote.wa.gov. All forms sent in through the mail must arrive prior to 4:30 p.m. on March 27. Ballots will be mailed on Wednesday, April 5.

For more information, call the Whatcom County Elections Office at 360/778-5101.