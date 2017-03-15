MyShan Dairy receives non-GMO certification

Last week, MyShan Dairy joined select dairy farms in Washington that possess certification from the Non-GMO Project. The farm produces whole milk from Guernsey cattle. “This is another choice for health-conscious consumers, offering a price that fits between conventional milk and organic milk,” said Mylon Smith, r., who owns the farm with his wife and local nurse Shannon, l. The verification process took two years and is only awarded to producer’s products with less than .25 percent GMO content and that feed livestock with less than 5 percent of GMO content food. To learn more about MyShan Dairy, visit myshandairy.com.