Blaine High School alum makes all-conference basketball team

By Stefanie Donahue

Class of 2015 Blaine graduate Taylor V’Dovec was selected to the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) all-conference first team for her standout basketball season at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

V’Dovec led the league in field-goal percentage, was fifth in points per game and field goals, sixth in total points, seventh in blocks and ninth in rebounds and rebounds per game.

MIT went to the quarter finals of the NEWMAC tournament in February, where it lost to Smith College.

The conference also named V’Dovec Offensive Athlete of the Week earlier in the season, and the New England Women’s Basketball Association placed her on its Player of the Week honor roll several times throughout the season.