Sen. Ericksen’s town hall draws a crowd

State Senator Doug Ericksen (R-Ferndale) fielded questions about jobs, education and other state issues during a town hall meeting at Meridian High School on March 4. Hundreds attended, filling the auditorium to capacity. The meeting was held just after Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis dismissed a petition to recall Ericksen on March 2. Since claiming the temporary title of communications lead for the federal transition team at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ericksen has been criticized for his ability to balance the role with his work at the Washington State Legislature. In a previous interview, Ericksen dismissed the claims as “partisan games.” Photos by Erik Smith.
I’m wondering why this article’s coverage of the town hall was so short, and without much detail at all? Come on Northern Light, your readers want better coverage than this. The town hall drew somewhere around 700 attendees, many of whom wanted to ask Senator Ericksen why he continues to be missing in action, legislative action, that is, due to his new job with the EPA.
I agree with Sandy. Our so-called “Senator” Ericksen has done nothing for his constituents while banking $2K/week helping our so-called “President” gut the EPA. Those of us who weren’t able to attend the meeting are very interested in learning more about it.