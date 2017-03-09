Sen. Ericksen’s town hall draws a crowd

State Senator Doug Ericksen (R-Ferndale) fielded questions about jobs, education and other state issues during a town hall meeting at Meridian High School on March 4. Hundreds attended, filling the auditorium to capacity. The meeting was held just after Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis dismissed a petition to recall Ericksen on March 2. Since claiming the temporary title of communications lead for the federal transition team at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ericksen has been criticized for his ability to balance the role with his work at the Washington State Legislature. In a previous interview, Ericksen dismissed the claims as “partisan games.” Photos by Erik Smith.