Hundreds of artists expected to show work at upcoming craft and antique show

By Stefanie Donahue

The turn of the season marks yet another occasion to peruse through hundreds of handcrafted treasures at the annual Lynden Craft and Antique Show.

Now in its 31st year, the event will begin on Thursday, March 16 and last until Saturday, March 18 at the Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center in Lynden. Eventgoers can stop by between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

For nearly a quarter of a century, Joan Carlin and her daughter Helen Zylstra have participated in the annual affair. Hailing from Blaine, the pair plans to fill their booth with handmade items for infants, including blankets, clothes and aprons. For years, both Carlin and Zylstra have collected antiques, particularly jars, tea cups and tea pots.

“This, for my mom, is like Christmas, you don’t want to miss it,” Zylstra said. “It’s really festive.”

This year, more than a hundred artists have committed to participating in the event. Blaine vendors include Peggy Cook, Laura Edwards, Molly Hixon, Sherri Nelson, Gary and Renate Tomsic and Christine Wekking. Booths will feature a slew of handcrafted clothing, home and garden décor as well as repurposed, vintage items. Jake’s Western Grill will be on the scene offering lattes and lunch.

The event costs $6. Individuals over the age of 60 get a dollar off and those under 12 get in for free. Parking is free as well.