CBP aims to boost its workforce

By Stefanie Donahue

Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced open officer positions in Blaine, Seattle and other air, land and sea port locations in the U.S.

The agency is looking to fill an estimated 30 officer positions in Blaine and another 30 in Seattle, said CBP press officer Jason Givens.

According to a recent report, the agency employs a total 22,910 officers.

“Working for CBP is a very rewarding career with excellent advancement opportunities and great benefits,” said Michele James, director of field operations at the Seattle Field Office in the statement, released March 1.

Available positions will remain open for application through March 31 at usajobs.gov.