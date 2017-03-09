Blaine athletes honored with sportsmanship awards

At a March 6 school board meeting, the Blaine school district recognized high school athletes who received sportsmanship awards, as well as wrestlers who placed in the state tournament. From left: boys basketball coach Shaun Pile, Michael Baldwin (basketball sportsmanship award), Saul Magallon (wrestling sportsmanship award and first place at state), wrestling coach Colt Warren, Taylor Gillie (cheer sportsmanship award), cheer advisor Christina Beson, Colton Economy (third place at state wrestling tournament), girls basketball coach Ryan Pike, Riley Fritsch (fifth place at state wrestling tournament). Josie Deming (not pictured) received the sportsmanship award for girls basketball. Photo by Oliver Lazenby.