State Senator Doug Ericksen to hold town hall meeting Saturday

Senator Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, will hold a town hall meeting on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Meridian High School, 194 W. Laurel Road, Bellingham.

“This is a great opportunity for the people of Whatcom County to find out what’s happening in Olympia, and offer their thoughts about the direction of state government,” Ericksen said.

Organizers are enforcing the following ground rules: No signs, large bags, food or drink containers, umbrellas, cheering, booing or shouting are allowed. Artificial noise makers and amplification devices are also prohibited.

Ericksen represents the 42nd Legislative District, which includes Point Roberts, part of Bellingham and most of Whatcom County, and encompasses the cities of Blaine, Everson, Ferndale, Lynden, Nooksack and Sumas.

This morning, Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis dismissed an application to recall Erickson by opponents who asserted Ericksen was not fulfilling his responsibilities as state senator after taking on a temporary position with the Trump administration. In Washington, recalls must satisfy a certain legal standard before proceeding to the petition phase and ultimately a recall election. Montoya-Lewis ruled that the application had insufficient legal grounds to proceed.