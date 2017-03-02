Snow cancels Blaine school district board meeting

By Oliver Lazenby

The Blaine school district dodged the threat of more missed days this week, but a brief snow storm did cancel after-school activities, including a school board meeting in which the board planned to take action on its last round of snow days.

On February 27, the board was scheduled to consider applying for a waiver to the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for two of the four days students missed from a February 6–9 snowstorm. If granted, that would make Friday, June 23 the district’s last day of classes.

The board meeting has been postponed until 7 p.m. Monday, March 6.

The drafted letter to OSPI noted that the missed days “occurred during a declared Proclamation of Emergency for Whatcom County” issued by county executive Jack Louws. Most district schools cancelled classes for the entire week.

The district already received a waiver from the OSPI for two days that high school students missed in September after an electrical explosion closed that school for four days.

Tina Padilla, the district’s assistant to the superintendent, said the district is still “committed to keeping the high school graduation date on June 16,” as listed on its website in February.