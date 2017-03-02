Blaine Math Champs celebrate win at county championship

Math whizzes from grades 4 through 8 participated in the Whatcom County Math Championship on February 25. Sponsored by the Blaine school district and Phillips 66, the event featured a number of mathematical tests. This year, three middle school teams and four elementary school teams from Blaine participated. Pictured above are sixth graders, from l., Sylvie Lausier, Logan Thiessen, Lauryn King, Miah Serrano, and Hope Weeda (not pictured: Srenna Hrutfiord). In all, Blaine’s seventh grade team came in sixth place; the sixth grade teams came in seventh and tenth place; and one fourth grade team came in fifth place. Students Sylvie Lausier and Logan Thiessen won individual awards. Photo by Renee Lausier.