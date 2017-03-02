And the award goes to…

Mike Wood, known by many as Woody, was honored with a Blaine Builder Award for his service in the community. Woody owned Woody’s Service and Repair Shop at the Chevron station in downtown Blaine for 32 years and announced his retirement in January. For a brief stint, Woody served on the Blaine City Council. “There are many stories about Woody rescuing his customers when their car broke down or doing small repairs without a charge,” said Blaine mayor Harry Robinson in a statement. “It is also known that if you needed your car repaired just a little sooner than he could fit into his schedule, he would accept a bribe of homemade cookies.”

Photo by Debbie Harger.