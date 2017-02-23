Homebuyer course slated for March and April

Now is the time to reserve a seat in one of two upcoming courses for first-time homebuyers.

From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 and Tuesday, April 4, instructors Josh Henry, from Caliber Home Loans, and Dave Hiller, from Rockwood Realty, will lead a course on all things related to buying a home. Each course takes place at the Whatcom Educational Credit Union education center, located at 511 East Holly Street in Bellingham.

The course is free and spans five hours. Both instructors will expand on financing options, home inspections, title and escrow, homeowner’s insurance, the real estate market and more.

To register, visit davehiller.realtor, email davehiller.realtor@gmail.com or call 360/820-4636. More information can be found at the Washington State Housing Finance Commission website, wshfc.org.