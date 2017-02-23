Home and Garden Show returns to the NW Washington fairgrounds

By Stefanie Donahue

Not sure how to start that much-needed improvement project around the house? Folks with the Building Industry Association of Whatcom County encourage you to stop by the 38th annual Home and Garden Show for a jolt of inspiration.

The annual Home and Garden Show takes place Friday through Sunday, March 3–5 at the Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center, located at 1775 Front Street in Lynden. The event takes place 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Each year, hundreds of home and garden specialists from around the county offer suggestions and supplies for individuals looking to improve their home. More than 100 vendors have already committed to participating this year.

Since 1978, the Building Industry Association of Whatcom County has served as a community advocate for builders, remodelers and businesses.

Pushing the message “where your project begins,” this year’s Home and Garden Show will a feature beer and wine tasting on March 3; comedy and music on March 4; and speaker Ciscoe Morris on March 5. Morris is known for his show “Gardening with Ciscoe,” which airs on 97.3 FM KIRO Radio, as well as other television appearances.

Admission for the Home and Garden Show is free for individuals under age 16, $8 age 16 to 55 and $7 for age 55 and above. Parking on-site is free. To learn more, visit biawc.com.

We’ve updated the story to include the time the Home and Garden Show takes place March 3–5.