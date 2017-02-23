Brush up on your gardening skills with Blaine CORE

Whether you’re new to gardening or you’re an experienced horticulturist, Blaine Community Orchards for Resources and Education (CORE) has a class for you.

With a mission to enhance the community with lush trees, brushes and vines, Blaine CORE offers the public a variety of classes to make gardening at home a cinch. All classes are free and are offered at the Blaine Public Library, located at 610 3rd Street. Take a look at what’s on deck through April:

Garden Design: Saturday, February 25, 10 a.m.–noon. Students will learn how to approach their own backyard with the skills of a landscape designer. The course will focus on plant placement, integration with the existing landscape and other landscaping decisions.

Pruning 101: Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.–noon. During this time of year, trees begin to break out of hibernation, making it the ideal time to start pruning. Students will learn about technique, tool requirements and uses for clippings.

Starting Your Vegetable Garden: Wednesday, March 22, 4–6 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.–noon. Students will learn how to grow their own vegetables. Class discussion will focus on sun patterns, microclimates, soil testing, seed starting, composting and more.

Dahlias: Wednesday, April 5, 4–6 p.m. and Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.–noon. Dahlias are a good fit for the climate in Western Washington. Instructors will discuss how to grow

the flower.

Container Gardening: Wednesday, April 19, 4–6 p.m. The course will feature an “out of the ground and into the box” discussion about ways to grow plants on the fly. Choosing the right container, soil combinations and watering patterns are among the many topics on

the table.

Vermiculture/Composting: Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.–noon. The course will highlight methods of food waste recycling.

To learn more about Blaine CORE, visit nwcore.org.