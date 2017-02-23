Bite of Blaine rings in 17 years

A hungry crowd tasted an array of scrumptious samples at the 17th annual Bite of Blaine on February 20 at Semiahmoo Resort.

Sponsored by the Blaine Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Center, the event brought in dishes from Big Al’s Diner, Blaine Senior Center, Chada Thai, Drayton Harbor Oyster Company, Edaleen Dairy, Good Samaritan Society-Stafholt, Lizzie’s Cafe, Paso del Norte, Pastime Bar and Eatery, Pizza Factory, Semiahmoo Resort, Subway and Sweet Tangerine.

This year, folks at Drayton Harbor Company celebrated their third straight Best of the Bite award and Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 won the Business of the Year award. Organizers also took a moment to honor Kimberly Akre for her five years of service as president and director of the Blaine Chamber of Commerce.

Bite of Blaine is a major fundraiser for Blaine’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July festivities.