Economy, Fritsch, Magallon lead Borderites to regionals victory

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine earned the highest team score at the 2A regionals last weekend in Blaine, and will send eight wrestlers and three alternates to the state championship this weekend in Tacoma.

Blaine scored 173 points, the best out of 17 teams from the Northwest, King County, and Olympic conferences. Olympic High School in Bremerton placed second with 166.5 points, and Sedro-Woolley came in third

with 124.

In all, 13 Blaine wrestlers placed in the tournament, and the Borderites were a few close matches away from sending even more wrestlers to state, head coach Colt Warren said.

“All the real close ones didn’t go our way,” he said. “We were close to taking 10 or 11 guys, but eight is pretty solid. We definitely have good numbers.”

Colton Economy (132 pounds), Riley Fritsch (170), and Saul Magallon (220) all took first in their weight classes. Economy beat Liberty’s Jacob Holm with a 15–9 decision. Fritsch beat Austin Budd of Sequim with a 9–0 major decision, and Magallon won by injury default to Michael Haynes of Sedro-Woolley, who he beat the weekend before in districts.

Blaine’s other state qualifiers are: Matt Macauley, who placed second at 145; Aidan Button, third at 145; Porter Schmidt, third at 220; Derreck Camba, fourth at 138; and Julian Gonzalez, 4th at 182.

“Julian Gonzalez, it’s his first year wrestling and he made it to state. That’s unprecedented at that weight,” Warren said. “Matt Macauley took second and he’s been out for a month and a half. That’s huge.”

Alex Hall (113), Eric Davis (152), Jacob Westfall (160), Kevin Nolasco (170) and Tristan Alanis (195) also placed in the tournament. Hall, Westfall and Alanis will travel to the state match as alternates.

The state wrestling championship, the Mat Classic, is this Friday and Saturday, February 17 and 18, at the

Tacoma Dome.