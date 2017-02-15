WTA route changes slated to take effect this March

After wrapping up efforts on its strategic plan last year, the Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) is slated to implement new routes and schedules on Sunday, March 19.

The plan was passed by the board of directors in October 2016 and features a series of updates and additions to bus routes throughout the county.

Close to home, the plan calls for an increase of service on weekdays through a new route 75 Blaine/Birch Bay – Bellingham. The route will replace the now eliminated 55 Blaine/Birch Bay – Cordata and the 70X Blaine – Bellingham/WWU routes.

Route 75 will offer service Monday through Saturday, with increased service on weekdays, from Birch Bay Square and the Ferndale Station to the Bellingham Station. WTA will no longer provide service from Blaine and Birch Bay to Grandview Industrial Park, Custer or Western Washington University. Connections to the Cordata Station will be available on route 27 at the Ferndale Station, which connects to route 75. In Custer, service has been eliminated in Portal Way, between Birch Bay-Lynden Road and Grandview Road.

The strategic plan pulls from hundreds of public comments gathered at community meetings, online surveys and more. Bus riders in Blaine and Birch Bay asked for routes into Semiahmoo, increased frequency of service and continued transport to Western Washington University, according to a report released by WTA.

In all, the strategic plan added four new routes to its regular operation and made either route or scheduling changes, or both, to 22 existing routes.

To take a look at the full list of approved route and scheduling changes, visit bit.ly/2kGHfRy.