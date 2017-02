Mark your calendars: The 15th annual Wings Over Water NW Birding Festival is returning to Blaine and Birch Bay March 10–12. Organizers have already publicly aired a number of activities, including a charter bus field trip, all-day birding expo, nature cruises on the Plover ferry, workshops and more are slated for the weekend. For a full look at the tentative schedule, visit bit.ly/2lRL7iI. Photo by Chuck Kinzer.