Local effort to recall Ericksen strides forward

By Stefanie Donahue

Critics of state senator Doug Ericksen’s (R-Ferndale) recent choice to dually serve the state legislature and the presidential administration in D.C. put pen to paper last week and filed paperwork to initiate a recall.

According to a report from The Bellingham Herald on February 9, Michael Shepard filed the paperwork with Whatcom County auditor Debbie Adelstein. In an interview, Ericksen called the attempt a “frivolous PR stunt.”

Ericksen is currently serving as communications lead for the federal transition team at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In a press briefing on February 2, Ericksen said the role is subject to last 120 days.

Moving forward, a Whatcom Superior Court Judge will be tasked with deciding whether or not the charges warrant a recall. Advocates for the action will have six months to pull together 18,061 signatures if the court judge grants approval to initiate a recall election.