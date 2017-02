By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine boys’ varsity basketball team lost to Archbishop Murphy 74–60 in the first round of the 2A Northwest District Tournament on February 10.

The loss ends the Borderites season with a 5–14 overall record.

The girls’ varsity basketball team ended its season with a 46–44 loss to Bellingham at home on February 10. The girls were just short of the playoffs with a 4–15 record overall.