Snow storm brings Blaine and Birch Bay to a halt

A winter snow storm brought Whatcom County to a near standstill this week.

The Blaine Fine Arts Association (BFAA) was forced to postpone the 20th annual Arts and Jazz event to Saturday, April 15; Blaine school district canceled all classes and on-campus activities on February 6, 7 and 8; and a protest against President Trump’s recent immigration order scheduled at the Peace Arch Park was canceled and rescheduled to Sunday, February 12.

Thousands of residents in the county were left without power, according to a statement released by deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management, John Gargett. However, in Blaine and Birch Bay, that wasn’t the case.

“We had absolutely no problem,” said public works director Ravyn Whitewolf.

The city received 12 calls during the storm and all concerned issues related to Puget Sound Energy, which serves locations in the south county, she said.

Homeowners in Blaine and Birch Bay are served by Blaine City Light, which operates underground.

At press time, the National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for February 8 to 9 in anticipation of additional snow accumulation.

Photos by Chuck Kinzer, Carol Joy Ellingson, Ruth Lauman and Louise Mugar.