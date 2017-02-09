Habitat for Humanity build in Birch Bay makes progress

Julio Ortiz, his wife Juana Mendoza and their five kids are getting closer to stepping into a home of their own thanks to the support of Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County. In early January, volunteers joined the family to help build a home on Leeside Drive in Birch Bay. Since then, they’ve poured the concrete foundation, posted the trusses and are beginning to work on the roof. If you’re interested in lending a hand, contact volunteer coordinator Janet Straka at volunteer@hfhwhatcom.org or by phone at 360/715-9170 ext. 1016. Project updates and announcements are also being regularly posted to the “Habitat Whatcom Women Build” Facebook page. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County, visit hfhwhatcom.org. Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County.