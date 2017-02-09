Blaine sends huge crew to wrestling regionals

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine wrestling took home first place team honors at subregionals at Sedro-Woolley last weekend and will send 16 wrestlers to Class 2A Regionals, putting them in strong position to qualify for the state

championship.

“I was expecting us to win it; I wasn’t expecting to win by that much,” said Blaine head coach Colt Warren. “We needed everyone to get bonus points and everyone came through big time.”

Three Borderites won championships; Colton Economy (132 pounds), Riley Fritsch (170 pounds) and Saul Magallon (220) all took first place in their weight classes. Dereck Camba (138), Aidan Button (145), Jacob Westfall (160) and Tristan Alanis-Satterfeal (195) all placed second.

Blaine’s other qualifiers were Alex Hall, fourth at 113 pounds; Caleb Bullard, fifth at 132 pounds; Garrett Adams, fifth at 138; Matt McCauley, third at 145; Chase Dubois, third at 152; Eric Davis, fifth at 152; Kevin Nolasco, third at 170; Julian Gonzales, fifth at 182; and Porter Schmidt, third at 220.

Economy, Fritsch and Magallon have shined in tournaments throughout the season. Warren was impressed by performances from some less-experienced wrestlers.

“Julian Gonzales and Garrett Adams taking fifth in their first year wrestling, that was huge for us and for them,” Warren said. “They wrestled their tails off. Matt McCauley taking third – he cut a bunch of weight and it was the first time he wrestled in a month and a half. His performances were really inspiring.”

Though the team has dominated opponents throughout the season, its been plagued by an unusual number of injuries, Warren said.

Some wrestlers who placed at subregionals have opted out of wrestling in competition for much of the last month. But the team isn’t done recovering if it’s going to succeed at regionals, Warren said.

“At this time of year everyone’s banged up, so being healthy is just a relative term,” he said. “We are not 100 percent but we are healthier than we’ve been. A lot of it comes down to pain

management.”

Warren said the recent snow days will be a double-edged sword for the team at a crucial point in the season. The rest days will help kids battling injuries, but could pose a challenge for those who are trying to cut weight.

The regional tournament is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at Blaine High School. Warren said the team could use as much community support as it can get.

“Wrestling is a high energy sport and the kids food off that energy,” he said.

Three girls going to regionals

Three Blaine girls also qualified for regionals at the girls wrestling subregional tournament, held at Burlington-Edison High School on Saturday.

Josy Delgadillo placed fifth at 115 pounds, Megan Davidson placed sixth at 105 and Yesenia Torres finished seventh at 190 pounds.

The girls regional tournament starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at Sedro-Woolley.