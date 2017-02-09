Blaine Police Department reports: February 1-7

February 1, 8 a.m.: Police were advised of a protest demonstration being planned at a location near or within the city limits. Officers were assigned to contact the parties and agencies who could assist in planning for the event to ensure the safety of all involved. The event was ultimately postponed due to icy weather conditions.

February 3, 11:52 a.m.: A man called to report that he has witnessed a BoltBus run the red light on SR543 and Boblett on at least two occasions. The second time was the previous night around 7 p.m. He wanted to make police aware of the problem. In the most recent incident there had been a car right behind the bus, and that driver also ran the red light, assumedly because they could not see the light due to the height of the bus in front of them. An officer made a formal complaint to the BoltBus corporation. BoltBus asked that anyone observing poor behavior by one of their drivers please contact them with the bus number (if possible) and the date and time of the incident.

February 3, 1:05 p.m.: Blaine police were dispatched to a business who believed a couple had attempted to shoplift from their company. After being confronted, the couple left in a vehicle together. An officer located the vehicle in the area and contacted the duo about the alleged incident. The female half of the couple consented to a search of her purse that the business believed she was putting items into. During the search, an unmarked prescription bottle was found in the purse and the bottle contained a Schedule II drug. The woman was arrested, cited and released with a mandatory court date. No stolen property was located during the search.

February 3, 1:30 p.m.: A British Columbia resident stopped to fuel his vehicle at a Blaine business. When the gentleman went to pay for the fuel he discovered that the $20 bill he had recently obtain during a visit to Hawaii was counterfeit. An officer verified that the bill was indeed counterfeit, and it was confiscated. The bill was sent off to the US Secret Service.

February 3, 3 p.m.: A citizen called Blaine Police in regards to a relative trespassing on his property in the 700 block of G Street. The man told police that a family member kept breaking into his garage and staying the night without his permission. The man has confronted the family member in the past and asked them to stop. The man now requested police trespass the family member if another instance occurs.

February 3, 4:56 p.m.: A passerby reported that a stop sign controlling traffic westbound on Adelia Street at Mitchell Street had been turned around, hiding the sign from approaching autos and creating a safety problem. An officer responded to the intersection immediately and re-righted the sign. A different stop sign in the neighborhood was similarly vandalized a few days earlier. Tampering with traffic control devices, especially stop signs, can result in criminal prosecution on charges including Reckless Endangerment, due to the danger the vandalism poses to drivers and pedestrians.

February 4, 1:10 a.m.: Canada Border Services reported an individual who had been denied entry into Canada had made statements about having stashed a firearm in Lincoln Park. Officers, with the assistance of US Border Patrol agents, conducted an extensive search of the park and ultimately located the Smith and Wesson 9 mm. Possible charges against the careless gun owner are under review.

February 4, 4:28 a.m.: A person entering the US from Canada was found to be driving with a suspended license. The person was arrested, issued a criminal citation and released with a court date. A licensed driver was available to move the car, so it was not impounded.

February 4, 8:25 a.m.: Police responded to a residence for a report of a 911 hang up. An officer arrived and determined that the family’s six-year-old got ahold of the telephone and was randomly dialing numbers, resulting in a call to 911. Officers cleared without further law enforcement action.

February 4, 9:49 a.m.: Police received a phone call from a concerned citizen who reported that ice was falling off of the roof of a tall building and crashing down to the sidewalk. An officer found that the complaint was true and that ice was hanging over the edge of the roof and falling down onto the nearby sideway. The officer contacted the facilities manager for the building to make him aware of the issue.

February 4, 11:23 p.m.: Blaine Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Peace Portal Drive for a business requesting a patron be trespassed. Police located the former patron and advised him he was no longer welcome at the business.

February 5, 7:48 a.m.: While on patrol, officers observed a Blaine resident having weather-related vehicle problems. Officers assisted with digging the vehicle out of the snow.

February 5, 1 p.m.: Blaine police were dispatched to a single vehicle spin-out on I-5 N/B at mile marker 276. The vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions or the posted speed limit of 25 mph in the area. Snow caused the vehicle to loose traction and hit a guard rail. The vehicle’s bumper was slightly damaged, but it did not reach the reportable limit. The vehicle was moved with help from US Customs officers in the area.

February 5, 8:22 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to I-5 Northbound to help a Greyhound bus driver get back to the truck route after missing the turnoff lane. The officer, along with a Border Patrol agents, assisted the bus driver with turning his ride around at US Customs.

February 5, 10:22 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a report of a female who may have been thrown from a car on Peace Portal. Officers contacted the adult female who denied having been in a car. The woman did appear to be under the influence of intoxicants. She requested assistance in the form of a ride. After confirming the woman had not warrants, she was provided a courtesy ride to a safer location.

February 6, 2:16 p.m.: A man reported his red-flannel-lined dungarees were stolen from the dryer at the laundry mat. The owner of the business was able to provide police with a photograph of the blue jean bandit, and police are investigating.

February 6, 4:05 p.m.: While outside clearing snow from the police department parking lot, an officer heard a woman yelling in the distance. The officer followed the sounds of the spat and ultimately contacted a transient woman who is well known to police. She and her partner had gotten into a loud verbal disagreement. No crime had occurred, and the pair went their separate ways in order to take advantage of some cooling off time. Before the woman walked off, the officer provided her with a garbage sack to help protect the belongings she had on her from the snow and ice.

February 7, 5:35 a.m.: An officer came upon a recent vehicle crash on I-5. Due to ice on the roadway, a pickup truck slid onto the median. The officer found no persons injured and no reportable damage. The driver contacted AAA for a tow, and the officer notified WSP.

February 7, 5:59 a.m.: While on his way home an officer assisted a USBP agent who was out on I-5 with a stranded motorist on the roadside during heavy snowfall. It was determined the motorist’s vehicle was beyond help. USBP Agent provided a ride to the driver, and the officer continued on his way.

February 7, 5:50 a.m.: Officers were contacted by a passerby who requested a welfare check on a transient, who he believed had slept out on a downtown sidewalk all night. Officers contacted the woman who was found to be alert, conscious, breathing and in relatively good health. The woman did not want any assistance from the officers.

February 7, 12:47 p.m.: An employee at a business called to report that people were parking on the sidewalk out front. An officer responded to the area, but the parking violators had already left.

February 7, 1:12 p.m.: A person reported bundling up and heading out to his car for a trip to the store only to discover his car was no longer there. The last time he saw the red 2002 PT Cruiser was the night before around 5 p.m. A stolen vehicle report was completed and entered into law enforcement databases with a watch for.