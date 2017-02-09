Blaine loses to Sedro-Woolley despite Abshere racking up three-pointers

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine boys varsity basketball lost its final home game to Sedro-Woolley 66–49 on Thursday, February 2.

Sedro-Woolley powered ahead of Blaine in the second half, fueled by junior Davis Mihelich, who scored eight points in the third quarter alone during a scoring streak that Blaine just couldn’t recover from.

Blaine’s high scorer Chase Abshere kept the team in the game by sinking two three-pointers in both the second and third quarter. Abshere finished the game with 14 points. Jalen Kortlever had 11.

Abshere said the Borderites struggled with turnovers and moving the ball on offense.

“We had a hard time getting the ball across half-court without getting a deflection or turning it over,” he said. “At this point we’re looking forward to a fresh start next season.”

The Borderites’ last game was scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, but was cancelled for snow and hasn’t yet been

rescheduled.