Bite of Blaine returns this month

By Stefanie Donahue

Prepare your appetite for an evening chock-full of tasty food prepared by local restaurants at the 17th annual Bite of Blaine.

Sponsored by the Blaine Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Center, the event starts at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 20 at Semiahmoo Resort and will feature a social, silent and live auctions and plenty of food prepared by 13 local eateries.

Big Al’s Diner, the Blaine Senior Center, Chada Thai, Drayton Harbor Oyster Company, Edaleen Dairy, the Good Samaritan Society-Stafholt, Lizzie’s Cafe, Paso del Norte, Pastime Bar and Eatery, Pizza Factory, Semiahmoo Resort, Subway and Sweet Tangerine have agreed to participate this year.

Blaine Chamber of Commerce treasurer Kimberli Shea said they’ve already received 40 items for the live and silent auctions – gift certificates, coupons, memorabilia and more are up for grabs. Event organizers are accepting auction items until February 13, Shea said.

Tickets cost $30 per person and can be purchased at Pacific Building Center, located at 2677 Bell Road, or the Blaine Visitor Information Center at 728 Peace Portal Drive. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event.

For those wishing to stay the night, Semiahmoo Resort is offering a special $20 off room rate February 19 through 21. To make a reservation, visit semiahmoo.com or call 360/318-2000 using the promotion code “BITE2017.”

To learn more about Bite of Blaine, call 360/332-6484 or email vic@cityofblaine.com.