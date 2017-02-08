Mary Ann Leighton

June 6, 1933 – February 2, 2017

We lost our dear mother and friend. Our lives have forever changed but each one of us carries a beautiful spark of love from this dear sweet woman. Her love and sweet melodies will always be with us.

Mary was born and raised in Indianapolis, IN and was adopted out of an orphanage by the Patterson family. She lived there until she met her future husband, Jim Leighton, who was there attending Army boot camp. After he returned from the Korean War, they moved to Whatcom County where she resided the rest of her life. They have two sons, Rick and Lenny Leighton and two grandchildren, Vincent and Tammy. She lovingly leaves family members and many beloved friends. She loved you all.

Mary (her stage name Maria) loved to sing and entertain. She always looked forward to these happy events, especially karoke with her friends. She loved to sing the Jazz, Blues, Pop and Country songs. As a young mother her sons fondly remember her singing in their home and around the property, her sweet voice echoing through the neighborhood. This was her passion and joy. The last year of her life was spent at the wonderful Alderwood Park Health Center. The patients and staff were treated to her beautiful magic voice as she sang to them too.

As she left this life, the music of Patsy Cline guided her home. We know the saints, angels and her beloved family and friends were there, cheering her on as she crossed the finish line home. Heaven’s choir just received their newest member. God speed Mary and welcome home, not goodbye, but see you later. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please raise your voice in song, she would love that. Celebrate and remember the good times.