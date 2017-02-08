February 23, 1933 – February 4, 2017

Donald Thomas Swobody, age 83, was born in Bellingham, WA to Joseph and Mary Swobody. He was a graduate of Ferndale High School class of 1952. He was a 20-year veteran of the Navy serving in Korea, making six deployments in Vietnam aboard minesweepers. He was also attached to the Inshore Undersea Warfare – Group 1. After his Navy retirement, he became a chef. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

He married Deloris Hagen on September 29, 1956 in Bellingham and they just celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Swobody and Mary (Swobody) Day, and nephew Nicholas Andres. He is survived by his wife Deloris and children Becky (Terry), Don Jr. (Debbie), Eric (Lori), John (Annette), sister Margie Andres, brother John Rice (Joanne), 14 grandchildren and 28 great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 2 p.m. at Greenacres Memorial Park, 5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale, WA with reception to follow at Greenacres Chapel. Memorials may be made in Don’s name to North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (Birch Bay Station), or American Legion Post #7 Honor Guard. Visit www.molefarewelltributes.com to share memories and stories.