January 25, 4:20 p.m.: Officers responded to a physical domestic dispute in progress at a residence. Officers arrived and met with the father and adult son who had been in a physical altercation. Officers determined the son had assaulted the father and was the primary aggressor. The 36-year-old man was arrested and later booked into jail for domestic violence assault fourth degree.
January 26, 8:21 a.m.: An officer responded to a reported court order violation that occurred at the high school. The suspect has a valid domestic violence no contact order protecting two current high school students and prohibiting him from being within 500 feet of the school campus. On this particular day he ignored that court order and drove into the high school parking lot to drop off his girlfriend. Officers have probable cause for the 19-year-old’s arrest and are attempting to locate him.
January 26, 9:20 a.m.: While at the high school on an unrelated matter, an officer learned a student had been assaulted by her boyfriend the previous day. The officer spoke with the victim, the suspect and two witnesses to the incident and determined an assault had taken place. The 16-year-old boyfriend was arrested for assault fourth degree domestic violence and was booked into juvenile detention.
January 26, 11:04 a.m.: An officer was advised that aid was responding to the parking lot of a Blaine business for an intoxicated individual. No officer was available to respond due to an in-custody law violation.
January 26, 11:27 a.m.: A Blaine resident contacted the police department to make an abandoned vehicle complaint. An officer responded to the area of the complaint, but the vehicle had already been removed.
January 26, 2:08 p.m.: Dispatch reported that an employee of the Washington Federal Bank witnessed a male who appeared to have been spray painting at the skate park. A customer at the bank reported witnessing similar behavior. Officers arrived and located the suspect in the area. It turns out he had not been using spray paint, but had drawn on the skate ramps with a white out pen, which was easy to clean up. The man performed the clean-up in the presence of the officers, who advised him that further expression of his artistic prowess on public property would result in arrest.
January 27, midnight: Officers responded to a report of a wrong way driver on I-5. Blaine Police took a man into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. Washington State Patrol responded and assisted with the investigation.
January 27, 11:44 a.m.: A man came into the police department to report witnessing a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue Ford Explorer smoking marijuana. Officers responded to the area where the toker had been observed behind the wheel, but the vehicle was not located.
January 27, 2:23 p.m.: A citizen reported a house in her neighborhood had a broken window. The owners of the house are currently out of the area. Contact information for the owners was located, and they were notified of the broken attic window. The community development department was also made aware of the problem and will be monitoring the situation to ensure the homeowners follow through with the repair.
January 28, 4:15 a.m.: An officer was flagged down in the 300 block of D Street by a person wishing to report a domestic violence assault which had just occurred. A 10-year-old child required medical attention as a result of the incident. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. Probable cause was posted for the arrest of the 35-year-old suspect, and police are attempting to locate him.
January 28, 11:53 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal domestic dispute in progress that was possibly turning physical. Officers arrived and contacted the involved couple. Following an investigation, it was determined the woman had been the primary aggressor and had assaulted the father of her children. She was arrested and booked into the Whatcom County Jail.
January 28, 1:36 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of a man threatening to commit suicide. An officer arrived and spoke with the man until an aid crew arrived from North Whatcom Fire and Rescue and transported the man voluntarily to the hospital.
January 28, 11:12 p.m.: A person reported hearing noises, like someone running, outside of his hotel room. An officer responded and did indeed locate someone running outside of the man’s hotel room – a man who was out jogging. The reporting person was satisfied with the explanation, and the officer cleared without incident.
January 28, 11:15 p.m.: Officers responded to the 600 block of Peace Portal Drive when they overheard a loud verbal argument. Upon speaking with the involved parties officers learned that two of the men had gotten into a very brief physical altercation. Neither man appeared to be seriously injured nor did they request medical attention. Neither of the men involved wished to press charges.
January 29, 1 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of G Street to an anonymous report of a man and woman yelling. The caller would only tell dispatch that they could hear a male and female arguing loudly, but could not be more specific as to their location. The caller hung up and did not pick up on call back. Police searched the area but could not hear or see any signs of a disturbance.
January 29, 11:19 a.m.: A man called police about a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his garage in an alley. An officer arrived and contacted the complainant. The vehicle was tagged for removal within 72 hours as a portion of it was on the city right-of-way. An officer returned the next day and found the vehicle had been moved.
January 28, 8:30 p.m.: A concerned group developed a plan to gather in Peace Arch State Park to express their unified displeasure about recent events. Blaine officers assisted state park personnel and other partners who were working to ensure the attendees and passersby all enjoyed a safe afternoon.
January 30, 1:24 a.m.: A person was stopped at the Peace Arch port of entry for having an active Blaine Municipal Court warrant. Not only did the person have a warrant, but the 23-year-old Richmond, BC resident was also found to be in possession of several baggies of what field tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail.
January 30, 8:32 a.m.: A woman called to report that her neighbor’s vacant home had been burglarized. Unknown person(s) removed a lock from a garage door and entered the building without permission. Officers are investigating.
January 30, 5:10 p.m.: A woman called police to report a strange transient man with a cane and limp had approached her and was continuing to try to get close to her. When the man began walking away she noticed his limp had suddenly disappeared. Officers contacted the man who said he was trying to get to a restaurant. No crime appeared to exist, and the man declined a courtesy ride to a shelter.
January 30, 9:14 p.m.: A transient called 911 to complain that a local motel would not allow him to stay there for free. Officer provided the man a courtesy ride to the Lighthouse Mission in Bellingham.
