Wildlife expert to discuss oil spill prevention, risks to the Salish Sea

By Stefanie Donahue

Melanie Driscoll – a wildlife expert who was involved in the response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill – will lead an upcoming public discussion about oil spill preparedness and prevention as well as risks facing Native Americans and vulnerable communities of the Salish Sea.

The discussion, “Deepwater Horizon disaster: How oil spills affect local people and wildlife,” will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15 at the Whatcom Museum Rotunda Room in the Old City Hall building, located at 121 Prospect Street in Bellingham.

Driscoll is the director of bird conservation for the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Flyway for the National Audubon Society. In 2010, she led the organization’s conservation efforts following the BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico — the historic event still stands as the largest oil spill in U.S. water on record. Her upcoming discussion will pull from her years’ of experience surveying and interpreting data from areas impacted by the spill.

The event is sponsored by the North Cascades Audubon Society and Bellingham-based RE Sources for Sustainable Communities.

To learn more, visit re-sources.org/events.