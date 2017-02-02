Blaine wrestlers headed to districts

Blaine junior Porter Schmidt wrestles an opponent from Sedro-Woolley on Monday, January 23. Blaine wrestlers are going to the district tournament this Friday and Saturday at Sedro-Woolley High School. Each school can send two wrestlers per weight class to the tournament. The top four in each bracket qualify for regionals. Regionals, the qualifiers for the state tournament, will be held at Blaine High School on Saturday, February 11. Head coach Colt Warren said if the Borderites can get healthy, their goal is a top-five team finish at state. Wrestlers battled with minor injuries and the flu throughout January. Photo by Jasmine Frisch.