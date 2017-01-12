A view from above

1
Home Page News, News
January 12, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print

An eagle gazes at the landscape from above. Photo by Ruth Lauman.

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post
  1. Robbie Rotten January 13, 2017, 12:28 pm

    Wait a minute!!! I can use this eagle for my evil plan. I can lure this eagle and catch it to have it spy on the people of lazytown by putting a camera on the eagle. Then spy on my rival and find his weakness and use it to my advantage and take out my rival and nemasis once and for all!!!! MYWWWAAAHHH HHHHHAAAA HAAAAAS HAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

fifteen − 3 =